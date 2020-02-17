The more you know! You can tell a lot about a person by their scent — and Robert Pattinson believes that he smells just like crayons.

“Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon,” the Twilight alum, 33, told Allure on Saturday, February 15. The interviewer then asked if Pattinson smelled like he is “made of wax,” to which the actor added, “Yes! Like I’m embalmed.”

The Batman star, who’s served as Dior Homme’s spokesperson since 2013, [continued to open up about his thoughts on scents. In doing so, he went on about scents — including his most and least favorites.

“Definitely the scent of when you’re in love with someone, and the smell is incredible. It brings out an animal side of being human,” he shared with the publication. “And the worst smell … I don’t really mind grimy stuff. I love the smell of things people really hate, but burning hair is revolting.”

He also addressed how “weird” it is for him to be regarded as “superlatively hot” after being declared the “most handsome man in the world” according to science earlier this month. “I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I’ve always been quite awkward when meeting people,” he told Allure. “My Harry Potter role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, [Edward is] beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I’d dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body.”

The Good Time actor continued, “And then I had a few months where I’d been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on. After I did Twilight, [my friends said], ‘Oh, you’re posing all of the time,’ and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? I’m just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!’”

Pattinson is far from the first high-profile name to describe their overall scent in an unusual way. Jennifer Lawrence joked to Glamour in 2016 that her “signature scent” is red wine, adding, “I’m sure it’s always seeping from my pores. I smell like a cabernet.”

Harry Styles, for his part, revealed to Dazed in August 2019 that he wears Gucci’s Mémoire d’une Odeur fragrance “all the time.” He revealed that it “smells like what I imagine Joan Didion’s house to smell like,” noting further that he will “sleep in it.”