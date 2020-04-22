Roger Mathews Gives Us a Tour of His House, New Pool and Yard

Welcome home! Roger Mathews gave Us Weekly an exclusive house tour and showed what his family has been up to amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Jersey Shore alum, 44, first stopped off in the kitchen where his cabinets are fully stocked with “yummy treats,” including peanut butter, Nutella, animal crackers and goldfish.

The fridge was filled with drinks and food such as Matthews’ girlfriend Danielle Miele‘s homemade pasta salad. There was also an important decoration hanging on the front of the fridge — a drawing by his 5-year-old daughter, Meilani.

“I’ve been thinking about getting that tattooed because that is an excellent piece of artwork,” Mathews told Us. “I don’t know where I’ll put it yet.”

Mathews then went inside Meilani’s bedroom — which included pink walls and plenty of stuffed animals — and his 3-year-old son Grayson’s room, where the toddler’s bearded dragon Wreck-It Ralph lives.

The MTV personality admitted that his kids don’t sleep in their bedrooms and can usually be found sleeping in dad’s master bedroom every night.

Mathews concluded the tour by giving Us a look at his backyard and pool area, which he said is “90 percent done” and ready for the kids to enjoy this summer.

Mathews shares Meilani and Grayson with his ex-wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley. He and the Snooki & JWoww alum, 34, tied the knot in 2015 before splitting in September 2018. Their divorce was finalized in August 2019. One month later, Mathews told Us, “Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much, and I am sure we will coparent amazing together.”

In January, Mathews confirmed that he is “happily dating” Miele, with whom he went Instagram official that same month. Farley, for her part, has moved on with professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Watch the video above for Us Weekly’s exclusive hour tour with Mathews.