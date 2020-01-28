Roger Mathews has a thing for brunettes! The truck driver confirmed that he is in a relationship with Danielle Miele after finalizing his divorce from Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“I’m happily dating,” Mathews, 44, captioned a photo of himself at an event with his new girlfriend via Instagram on Monday, January 27.

The Maine native’s post came one day after a source told Us Weekly that the couple “have been seen out a lot together over the past year,” including an ax-throwing outing in Toms River, New Jersey, in July 2019.

TMZ reported that the pair met in May 2019 at a concert in Jersey. Mathews reportedly introduced Miele to his daughter, Meilani, 5, and son, Greyson, 3, but she has yet to meet Farley, 33.

Miele’s business Instagram account states that she is a bridal hair specialist and licensed cosmetologist with clients in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Mathews and Farley finalized their divorce in August 2019, nearly one year after she filed court documents to end their three-year marriage. The former couple accused each other of abuse in since-deleted blog posts in early 2019, but they ultimately managed to put their differences aside for the sake of their two children.

“She is being an adult about the divorce and working toward being better coparents,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s rep said in a statement to Us in April 2019. “As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future, and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

Mathews, for his part, told Us exclusively in September 2019, “Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much, and I am sure we will coparent amazing together.”

Farley has also moved on since her separation from Mathews. She started dating Zack Clayton Carpinello in March 2019. The wrestler, 25, has been friends with the family for years, and even attended Farley and Mathews’ 2015 wedding.

The MTV personality and Carpinello briefly split in October 2019 after he was caught flirting with her costar Angelina Pivarnick, but they have since reconciled their romance.