A new flame. Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s ex-husband, Roger Mathews, is dating again nearly five months after finalizing his divorce from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

Mathews, 44, is dating hairdresser Danielle Miele, Us Weekly can confirm. A source told Us that the couple “have been seen out a lot together over the past year.” The pair were photographed together in July 2019 while attending an ax-throwing activity with a group of friends in Toms River, New Jersey.

TMZ first reported the news that the Jersey Shore alum was seeing Miele, 31. According to the outlet, Mathews and Miele met in May 2019 at a concert in New Jersey.

Farley, 33, filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. The former couple are the parents of 5-year-old daughter Meilani and 3-year-old son Greyson.

The reality star admitted during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in August 2019 that she was ready for her divorce to be finalized.

“The last thing I want is this divorce to drag out. Thankfully, we have the prenup, because this thing can’t end soon enough,” Farley said at the time. Mathews and the MTV personality’s divorce was finalized that same month.

In an interview with Us in September 2019, Matthews revealed that he was “casually dating” but his “kids are my focus.” He also shared the type of woman that would catch his eye.

“An established woman with her career and personal life in order, who has similar likes and interests and who is understanding that my children will always come first,” Mathews said at the time. “Communication is critical to me at this point in my life. If you’re a bad communicator, we probably won’t make it far. I want peace and stability in my life for myself and my children.”

Farley, for her part, went public with her romance with wrestler Zack Carpinello in April 2019. The couple briefly split in October 2019 after Farley saw Carpinello, 25, flirting with her costar Angelina Pivarnick on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, Us confirmed that the duo reconciled a few days later.

Despite the drama, Mathews told Us in November 2019 that he approved of Farley’s relationship with Carpinello.

“She’s met a terrific guy who I’ve met several times,” Mathews said at the time. “I hope they can learn the communication skills we were lacking.”