Trying something new! Roger Mathews started recording TikTok videos with his two children and his girlfriend, Danielle Miele, while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus.

“Tic Tok [sic] just opened up a whole new world of killing time in quarantine,” the Jersey Shore alum, 44, captioned Wednesday, April 1, footage with Miele, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3. “We ain’t done yet.”

In the social media upload, the former reality star danced to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Something New” before stepping to the side and letting his beau and little ones mimic his moves.

True to his word, the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum native posted another video of his family racing to eat Fruit by the Foot the following day. “People gonna be like, ‘Not another Tik Toc [sic] Challenge from Roger !!!’ in about a week,” Mathews captioned the footage. “It really does help pass the time and is quality time with the fam.”

The Maine native shares Meilani and Greyson with his ex-wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley. The former couple tied the knot in 2015 and split nearly three years later. The exes finalized their divorce in August 2019.

The following month, Mathews told Us Weekly exclusively, “Jenni and I will forever be tied by two beautiful children we love so much, and I am sure we will coparent amazing together.”

While the Rules According to JWoww author, 34, has moved on with professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, her ex-husband confirmed in January that he is “happily dating” Miele. He and the hairdresser made their relationship Instagram official at the time.

Farley has also been social distancing with their little ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Snooki & JWoww alum documented their recent activities on social media, from playing educational games to eating dinner.

“Today we went on a dinosaur egg hunt, demolished the entire backyard, cleaned out the whole garage, screamed 1928374 times at each other, took our bikes and cars out, [were] farted on at least 17 times by Greyson, played with guinea pigs, broke up 19374 sibling fights and [are] currently making bread,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star captioned a March 24 Instagram slideshow. “And for some reason I feel like I broke my back.”

