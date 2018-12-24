Roger Mathews is enjoying quality bonding time with his son, 2-year-old Greyson, amid his legal drama with estranged wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, December 23, Mathews holds Greyson’s hand as they walk toward a playground. “I’ll always be right by your side,” the 43-year-old wrote in the caption.

A day earlier, he posted a selfie of himself and his son, writing, “Haircut and pizza kind a weekend. Focused.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September over “irreconcilable differences,” and then the 32-year-old filed a temporary order of protection against him on December 14, as he revealed on Instagram. “This is the level my ex wife takes it to after telling my kids their dad is a piece of s—t and she’s sorry she ever had children with him,” he wrote in a caption at the time.

The same day, a source told Us Weekly the Jersey Shore star just wants what’s best for their two kids, also including 4-year-old daughter Meilani. “From the day [their split] became public, Jenni has not commented about it,” the source added. “She wants her kids to be OK and she doesn’t want her kids to go on social media someday and see that their parents are fighting.”

Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also defended Farley at the time, uploading a now-deleted Instagram video of her friend speaking to the police. “I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them,” Farley says in the video. “He’s not a bad dad.”

In her caption, Polizzi wrote: “My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her. She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother.”

After Mathews posted an Instagram photo of himself and Greyson two days later, an insider told Us that Farley would never take her kids from Mathews, saying, “The judge said Roger wasn’t allowed to see the kids and so Jenni went through extreme measures Friday to have someone get in front of a judge to make sure Roger could see the kids. Within 24 hours, he was with his son.”

Now, Mathews is angling to air the drama between himself and his wife of three years on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Roger has been contacting MTV to be on season 3,” a source told Us. “He’s been calling them for the last week. He’s not asking to be paid, his only intentions are to film and give his side of what’s going on with Jenni. He’s offering to give his side of the story and that he’ll reveal the truth between him and Jenni.”

