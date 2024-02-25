Romeo Beckham and model Mia Regan have broken up after five years of dating.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Beckham, 21, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, February 25. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Regan, 21, posted her own statement about the split.

“This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16,” Regan wrote on Sunday, sharing a throwback selfie. “Love takes different forms & pupates as you mature. We aren’t [together] romantically but we do share lots of love for one another.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

She concluded, “After 5 years, we friendzoned each other heheh.”

Romeo, one of the sons of David and Victoria Beckham, began dating Regan in 2019. They made their first public appearance together at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London. Since then, Regan has frequently joined Romeo and his family on the red carpet at family events, including the Netflix premiere of David’s 2023 docuseries, Beckham.

“I think it’s good to have nerves; if you didn’t you wouldn’t be human,” Regan told Vogue in November 2021, noting Victoria, 49, gave her red carpet advice. “Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and make-up I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure.”

Regan even collaborated with Victoria on a denim line.

“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” Regan told Vogue in October 2022. “I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me. To see her in full work mode was cool.”

Victoria, a celebrated fashion designer, praised Regan’s potential in the industry.

“Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling,” the former Spice Girl told Vogue. “I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule.”

David, 48, and Victoria also share sons Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12. Brooklyn is the first of their kids to get married, tying the knot with Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022.

“My dad was just always [like] look, ‘Just always treat her like a princess,’” Brooklyn exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “‘Just talk and have fun. Enjoy each other and just work and do you guys’ thing.’”

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting journey ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. They are both “really hands-on” when it comes to parenting, […]

He added at the time, “I think one of probably the most important things that you can do in your life is find that someone and don’t let ’em go. I married my best friend, so it’s just easy, fun. She’s always there for me. I’m always there for her. We support each other more than anyone. She’s the best. We’re very happy. First year has been great.”