Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is seeking help after he was booked on domestic violence charges.

“He is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time,” the Jersey Shore star’s attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, May 13. “His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself [a] better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”

While Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, told Us that his probation violation hearing is set for June 29, Ortiz-Magro’s lawyers claim criminal charges will not be filed following his April 22 arrest.

“We are very happy that after further investigation both the L.A. County District Attorney’s office and the L.A. City Attorney’s office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April,” Leemon and Levine told Us. “We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly.”

Us confirmed last month that Ortiz-Magro was arrested following a situation that “did not involve his ex Jen Harley,” with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Ariana. “His daughter was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now,” a source told Us after the incident.

Leemon and Levine added in a statement at the time, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate.”

Ortiz-Magro, who has been dating Saffire Matos since 2020, broke his silence on the arrest via Instagram.

“I am grateful for all of my real friends. Being by myself the last few weeks — I take all experiences as lessons,” he wrote on April 26. “You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me. “#Bcofyouguysifeelblessed #Thankyouforstoppingmefromzzdrowining.”

More recently, Ortiz-Magro and Matos put on a united front via an Instagram quote on Sunday, May 10, which read, “A soulmate is someone who challenges you to be better, someone who can’t stand seeing you sad, someone who stays faithful, loyal and committed to you, someone who helps take care of you when you’re sick, someone who stands by your side through the good days and the bad days, and someone who wants to grow old and grey with you.”

Ortiz-Magro previously pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges in November 2019 stemming from an alleged dispute with Harley and was subsequently put on three-year probation as part of a plea deal, which also included community labor, a fine and a 52-week domestic violence class.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.