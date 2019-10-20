Moving on? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted cryptic messages about “outgrowing people” and “protecting your peace” on his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 19, in the wake of his split from his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley.

“Outgrowing people is natural. Never bring yourself down, find people on your level,” read one message from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33. Another post read, “Protect your peace from those who are committed to misunderstanding you.”

Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro was arrested for allegedly hitting Harley, 31, at an Airbnb in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly, “when officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

The MTV personality and Harley are the parents of their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana. LAPD told Us that Ortiz-Magro “locked himself in the house with Ariana” but “the child was not harmed.”

According to LAPD dispatch audio obtained by The Blast, neighbors said they heard Harley screaming that Ortiz-Magro had a knife and that someone took her daughter.

Ortiz-Magro was booked for kidnapping but was released later that day after posting $100,000 bail. He was issued an emergency protective order, which required him to stay 100 yards away from Harley, but the order was lifted on October 11 after Harley did not appear in court.

Hours before the alleged altercation, Ortiz-Magro spoke to Us exclusively about his relationship with Harley at the launch party for his Verge CBD line in West Hollywood.

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he said at the time. “She really does keep me level because with her, I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

The incident led the couple — who have dated on-and-off since 2017 — to officially call it quits.

“They are broken up for good,” a source told Us. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”

However, Ortiz-Magro appears to be in a good place with his daughter. He took Ariana to Disneyland on October 12 and shared video of their outing on his Instagram Story.

