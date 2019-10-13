



The Jersey Shore star, 33, shared a video to his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 12, that showed him kissing his 18-month-old daughter as they goofed around together, poking their tongues out on a ride.

The happy playdate came a week after his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who is also Ariana’s mother, obtained an emergency order requiring him to stay 100 yards away from her following his October 4 arrest for allegedly hitting her. The order was lifted on Friday, October 11, after Harley didn’t appear in court.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested earlier this month after getting into a physical altercation with his on and off girlfriend at an Airbnb in L.A. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly that the reality TV star “was uncooperative” when officers arrived at the scene and they “had to use a taser” on him.

The MTV personality was booked for kidnapping and released from jail hours later after posting $100,000 bail.

A source told Us that Ortiz-Magro “locked himself in the house with Ariana” but police told Us she wasn’t harmed.

LAPD dispatch audio posted by The Blast revealed that neighbors heard Harley screaming that someone took her daughter and that she claimed Ortiz-Magro had a knife.

The incident came just hours after the pair — who have had a tumultuous relationship since they started dating in 2017 — attended the launch party for his Verge CBD line in West Hollywood, where he spoke to Us exclusively about their relationship.

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” he said at the time. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

An insider subsequently told Us that his arrest led the pair to call it quits on their relationship.

“They are broken up for good,” the insider told Us. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”

