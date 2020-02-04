New year, new Rosario Dawson! The Seven Pounds star, 40, is prioritizing her mental and physical wellness by making some big changes to her diet in 2020.

Dawson opened up about how her outlook on staying healthy changed since her adopted father, Greg Dawson, underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer in late 2019. The Rent actress previously admitted to traveling to visit her dad every weekend as he was going through his chemotherapy treatment. Having been there for her dad through it all, Rosario’s commitment to being health-conscious has made her want to give up both alcohol and marijuana this year.

“I feel so contaminated by the planet, and seeing my dad going through this journey, I want to cleanse my body,” she told Women’s Health as part of the cover story for their upcoming March 2020 issue. “I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.”

While maintaining sobriety is one of her major goals for the year, the Jane the Virgin alum admitted that there’s one reason she would break her ‘no smoking’ rule.

“Four-twenty [April 2020] might be the month where I CBD out,” she joked.

The Briarpatch star has taken to embracing the little things in life after acting as a caretaker for her father, and is staying grounded through her budding relationships with her adopted daughter, Isabella, and boyfriend Senator Cory Booker. The pair were first spotted together in December 2018 and confirmed their romance three months later.

“So much of life has gone by so fast,” the actress explained. “I want to be present. It’s waking me up to really loving my life and therefore being okay with the good, bad, and ugly.”

Much of her changed perspective on her life can be attributed to her newfound love for self-care, or what she calls “being in my gratitude.” While facing the challenges that come with balancing her busy life as an actress with raising a teen daughter, Rosario has made more of an effort to take time to treat herself better.

“I will take a bath or do a face mask or read something poetic that’s just for me,” she told Women’s Health. “It’s only been in recent years where I’m like, ‘Let me get a massage.’ It’s actually necessary. If I don’t prioritize mindfulness, I am not going to be there for everybody in the way I need to be.”