Taking the high road? The royal family hopes that Prince William and Prince Harry will be able to make some sort of amends when reuniting for Prince Philip’s funeral later this week, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider tells Us that the former military pilot, 36, is focused on honoring his grandfather’s memory, who died on Friday, April 9, not the family’s fallout ahead of the late royal’s memorial service, which will take place on Saturday, April 17.

“Harry knew he was walking into the lion’s den so to speak, but decided it was important to keep his head held high and show his respect towards his grandfather,” the source says, adding, Harry “loved [Philip] very much and will always remember [him] fondly.”

Us confirmed on Monday, April 12, that Harry has been quarantining at Frogmore Cottage in order to safely attend the service amid the coronavirus pandemic. His wife, Meghan Meghan, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, will not be in attendance. A source previously told Us that she was unable to “receive medical clearance from her physician” to travel with her husband as she nears her due date. The couple’s 23-month-old son Archie also stayed back in California.

Harry’s solo trip may give him time to work through a few things with his family, including father Prince Charles and brother William, 38, whom he claimed were “trapped” by the monarchy during the pair’s explosive tell-all interview in March. The brothers’ rocky relationship grew worse following the couple’s allegations against the family.

“The rest of the family are just hoping the brothers can grit their teeth and get through this without stress or animosity,” the source tells Us of Harry’s impromptu reunion with the Duke of Cambridge. “There’s also a hope that they can bond in person and put the past behind them, though it’ll be difficult due to the resentment and anger that’s existed on both sides.”

The insider explains that the siblings’ tenuous relationship may prove to be too much to fully set aside at the memorial. Both men will, however, try to take the high road for grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s sake.

“The likelihood is that they’ll get through this quietly and be cordial yet somewhat detached,” the insider says. “They certainly won’t want to stress out their grandmother with any ill will or negativity, so that’s one positive.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed in February that Harry and Meghan, 39, won’t be returning as working royals following their initial step back one year prior. The pair’s choice to remain in the U.S., paired with their bombshell claims of racism and a lack of support by The Firm while living in England, have created an additional strain on Harry’s relationship with William.

A source exclusively told Us last month that while the queen, 94, is “insisting the royals handle the matter privately,” William is “struggling to hold back” wanting to “get his side out there.”

Royal expert Andrew Morton told Us on Tuesday, April 13, however, that the brothers won’t air their dirty laundry while mourning the loss of their beloved grandfather.

“I think that they’ll behave very well and … there will be a degree of interaction,” the Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters writer, 68, said. “They will be cordial, as opposed to friendly.”

He added: “I don’t think there’ll be anybody putting their arms around one another.”