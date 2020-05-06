Sorry, Blake! The coronavirus pandemic has led Ryan Reynolds to make some tough decisions about the people he chooses to quarantine with.

The Deadpool actor, 43, teased that his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters weren’t the first people he would have wanted to spend time with. “I’m quarantined with my family, with Blake and our three daughters and my mother-in-law [Elaine Lively] as well,” he shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 5. “I know, it’s the best. It’s one of those things where it’s a split-second decision, right?”

Reynolds continued, “You’re thinking like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve all got to quarantine together.’ But you’re thinking, ‘This is going to be a few days.’ At least I like the people — I love them, the people I’m quarantined with.”

The Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor noted that it “was a toss-up” choosing between his two different families. “Should I quarantine with my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark? … I miss [my Denmark family] very much right now,” he explained.

Before Tuesday’s remarks, the Definitely, Maybe actor jokingly teased that his marriage to Blake was a facade.

“Well, I actually, I’ve never met her,” he told host Craig Melvin during a Today appearance in December 2019. “We actually only exist as a couple online. It’s manufactured by the studio system, and it’s worked out pretty well for us, really. … I’m actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it’s been amazing!”

Reynolds and Blake, 32, wed in South Carolina in September 2012 and are parents of daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third girl they welcomed in October 2019. Throughout their relationship, the pair have trolled each other publicly.

Last month, Blake joked about wanting to trade Reynolds for his trainer, Don Saladino. Sharing an Instagram Story at the time, she wrote: “@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working.”

While the A Simple Favor actress has enjoyed hitting back at Reynolds, she teased on Good Morning America in January that her husband’s trolling can be “aggravating.”

