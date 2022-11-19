Honey’s little sister! Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff are having another little girl.

Robertson, 25, took to social media on Friday, November 18, to share a sweet video from the couple’s sex reveal party. “WE ARE SO EXCITED!!!!!” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the Instagram post.

In the clip, Huff, 24, swung a baseball bat at a ball pitched to him by Robertson, which exploded into pink smoke after landing a hit.

“I’m here with my bat and my field. I got my pink shirt, I got my pink shoes, definitely going to be a girl. Everybody here is Team Boy but definitely going to be a girl,” the Florida native said before taking the big swing. “I got my pink gum as well, Big League Chew. Super exciting, don’t know what’s going to happen,”

The exciting reveal comes just two weeks after the pair, who also share 18-month-old daughter Honey James, announced they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Another little miracle is in motion 🤗,” the “WHOA, That’s Good” podcast host wrote via Instagram on November 4. In the photo, the reality star rested her head on her husband’s shoulder while sitting on a porch stoop while Honey showed off an ultrasound of their soon-to-be baby.

Robertson and Huff got engaged in June 2019 after being high school sweethearts and tied the knot five months later. One year after their wedding, the Louisiana native announced she was pregnant with her and Huff’s first child.

“Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us,” the Who Are You Following author gushed via Instagram in November 2020. “God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”

In January, Robertson spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the ups and downs of motherhood — and the struggles she faced while trying to breastfeed.

“We tried,” she explained to Us at the time. “We wanted to so bad. I do just want to shout that out because I think that … everyone is very opinionated on breast-feeding. I understand that it does provide such benefits, but we genuinely tried so hard. … I do think that’s an important thing, to listen to your doctor and look out for your body.”

While TV personality shared that not being able to nurse her daughter wasn’t the “end of the world,” she later got candid about the changes that her body went through after giving birth.

“We have a culture where we get to see the outcome of things but rarely the process. … Most things in life are just a process, and we all have to be brave enough to start the things we are scared to start!” she wrote via Instagram, pointing out that “working out” had the word “work” in it “for a reason.