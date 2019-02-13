A royal rift. Duchess Meghan’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, fired shots at George Clooney after he defended the Suits alum against social media trolls.

“Hey Looney Clooney! Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without full facts,” Markle, 54, tweeted on Wednesday, February 13, of the Oscar winner, 57, and his wife, Amal Clooney. “I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quiet Georgie.”

The In The Shadows Of The Duchess author’s diss comes days after Clooney defended the 37-year-old pregnant royal, who has been the subject of many negative news stories regarding her complicated relationship with father Thomas Markle and Samantha.

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” the ER alum said at a Television Critics Association panel in Pasadena, California, on Monday, February 11, according to CNN and the Associated Press. “She’s been pursued and vilified. I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to see that.”

The Catch-22 star, who attended the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, added that the former actress is undergoing the same scrutiny Princess Diana faced before she perished in a 1997 car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

“[Meghan is] a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself,” the Up in the Air actor noted. “And we’ve seen how that ends.”

Clooney also took aim at the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter Meghan allegedly wrote to her father, telling him that he is “turning a blind eye to the pain” he is causing for speaking to the media about their ongoing feud.

“You’re taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere,” the Ocean’s Eleven actor added. “She’s getting a raw deal there. It’s irresponsible. I’m sort of surprised by that.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December that Harry, 34, “feels responsible” for the former lifestyle blogger’s uneasiness amid the media craze surrounding her estranged family.

“Meghan made a huge sacrifice by moving across the pond, away from her mom and friends,” explained the insider. “Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems, so in a lot of ways, Harry feels responsible for Meghan being so miserable.”

