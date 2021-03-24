The kiss before the kiss! Sara Gilbert revealed in a new interview that Drew Barrymore was a part of a significant moment in her teenage years.

“My first girl kiss was with Drew,” the Conners star, 46, said on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, March 24. “And I’m not one to kiss and tell, but I have to say — now I’m gonna, like, blush — Drew was the coolest person that I ever met.”

The Santa Clarita Diet alum, also 46, explained to viewers that she and Gilbert “were supposed to kiss” in their 1992 movie, Poison Ivy, but they decided to get a head start before filming the scene.

“We started practicing in the trailer, which was kind of fun,” Barrymore recalled with a laugh, to which the Roseanne alum responded, “We had to practice, right? It was really just us doing research.”

The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star said she wanted the smooch “to look good on screen” when it came time to do it as her and Gilbert’s respective characters, Ivy and Sylvie.

“We had so much fun,” she said on her talk show. “I feel like it was in the parking lot in Los Feliz, right? We, like, had that little base camp. I drove that Jeep, and I used to go get, like, ice cream on lunch breaks, and I was constantly getting into accidents. I think I got my license taken away on that movie.”

The Big Bang Theory alum remembered her costar “dancing on the hood of the Jeep” before calling her “a wild child in the best possible way.” She added, “I was impressed — and still am!”

Barrymore and Gilbert went on to work together again in 2001, when they starred in Riding in Cars With Boys.

Following broken engagements to actors Leland Hayward III and Jamie Walters in the early ‘90s, the Blended star, who identifies as bisexual, wed bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994, only to file for divorce less than two months later. She got married again in 2001 to comedian Tom Green, but they divorced the following year. Barrymore walked down the aisle a third time in 2012 with art adviser Will Kopelman, with whom she welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie, now 8 and 6, respectively. They separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce later that year.

Gilbert, for her part, dated her Roseanne costar Johnny Galecki on the ABC sitcom and in real life before coming out as a lesbian. She was in a relationship with TV producer Ali Adler from 2001 to 2011, and they share son Levi, 16, and daughter Sawyer, 13. Gilbert married singer-songwriter Linda Perry in 2014 and gave birth to their son, Rhodes, now 6, one year later. The former The Talk cohost filed for a legal separation from Perry, 55, in 2019.