The final rose! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged, they revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, July 16.

Adams posted a video of his beach proposal, while Hyland shared photos of the happy occasion, including one in which she and he hold up her new diamond engagement ring.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland, 28, wrote in the caption, quoting the 1995 film It Takes Two.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 35, and the Modern Family star were dating. The couple confirmed their relationship that Halloween and have been going strong ever since.

The Bachelorette alum moved into the Geek Charming actress’ L.A. home in July and a source told Us later that month that they “are extremely serious.” Added the insider: “[Sarah has] never been this serious about anybody and all of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her.”

The duo have had wedding bells on the brain since taking that step. Back in September, Hyland told Us that Adams is “The One” for her. The radio DJ shared a sweet sentiment about The Wedding Year actress later that month, telling Us that he’s already thought about their nuptials.

“My family would be involved and they would ruin the entire experience because they’re crazy,” he joked at the time, noting that the ceremony won’t be televised. “They would have too much fun at the wedding and that would be a whole other story. Chris Harrison would kick my brother out of a part and be like, ‘You’re too drunk, you need to leave.’ Maybe [Chris would officiate]. He’s good at it. I think Chris just lives with camera crews following him around. I don’t think I would want that.”

