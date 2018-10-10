Laughing it off! Sarah Hyland joked about being pregnant after the paparazzi snapped a photo of the Modern Family star with what appeared to be a baby bump. Her boyfriend, Wells Adams, was 100 percent in on the gag.

“Caught prego by the paps,” Hyland, 27, captioned a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday, October 10. In the pic, the actress runs errands in a gray jumpsuit, which bulges ever so slightly in her midsection.

Adams, 34, couldn’t help getting in on the fun, writing in the comments section: “So, this is how I find out?”

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, then began an adorable back and forth. “I thought you would think it’s cute!” Hyland replied.

“Can we just not do some basic ass gender reveal party?” the Bachelor in Paradise star asked his girlfriend, to which she responded: “We have to. We’ll call it the softest gender reveal party ever.”

Hyland revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in September that she believes Adams is “the one,” while the Bachelorette alum explained why the pair would not have a TV wedding. “My family would be involved, and they would ruin the entire experience because they’re crazy. They would have too much fun at the wedding and that would be a whole other story,” the reality star told Us. “Chris Harrison would kick my brother out of a party and be like, ‘You’re too drunk, you need to leave.’”

The pair moved in together in August. “I think it’s brought us closer,” Hyland shared with Us that same month. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign. … He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me.”

