From the comfort of their own home! Stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Candice Bergen and Josh Gad tuned in during the early morning hours on Saturday, May 19, to watch Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“Beautiful!!!! X, SJ” the Sex and the City alum, 53, captioned an Instagram photo of the bride at the altar in her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress. Parker shared a second pic of both Harry and Meghan, writing, “Happy. X, SJ.”

Bergen, 72, posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself watching the nuptials with her daughter, Chloe, writing, “I now pronounce you..”

“No breakfast. Nothing,” she joked in another post alongside a photo of her dog watching the wedding.

Gad, 37, also took a comedic approach to the royal wedding. “Such a good episode of #TheCrown although a little one note,” the Frozen voice actor wrote alongside a pic of Meghan and Harry.

He also shared a photo of Bishop Michael Curry, who got mixed reactions from the crowd as he delivered the sermon, but Gad was clearly a fan, exclaiming in his caption, “I’m booking this man for everything.”

The funnyman even shared a picture of his character, LeFou, and Luke Evans, who played, Gaston, from the live-action Beauty and the Beast, with the caption, “I’ve only ever been to one Royal Wedding and it was so unnecessarily controversial.”

Other stars — including George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, and Sir Elton John — had the honor of watching the couple wed in person at the chapel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan’s official titles) and their 600 guests headed off to their luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth after the ceremony. Later on the evening, the couple and 200 of their closest family and friends will attend a second reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

Scroll through to see other celebs who took to social media to react to the royal wedding:

It’s a great day for gingers! #RoyalWedding — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 19, 2018

Top 3 fav moments of the #RoyalWedding ? I slept in!! Also I’m podcasting with @ROZESsounds and wanna talk about it! — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) May 19, 2018