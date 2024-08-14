Savannah Chrisley is trying to manage her expectations amid the possibility of her mother being released from prison.

Savannah, who starred alongside her family in the reality series Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2023, shared on the August 13 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that she doesn’t want to get her hopes up.

Her mother, Julie, and father, Todd, were found guilty on 12 counts of financial crimes in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in January 2023. Their sentences were reduced that September, with Julie now set to be released in October 2028 and Todd in January 2033.

The couple has maintained their innocence. Savannah received a glimmer of hope when the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the original trial judge miscalculated Julie’s sentence. A resentencing is set for September, while Savannah has started having dreams of her mom coming home.

“That’s the only dreams that I’ve had recently,” she shared. “It’s just her coming home and her being at home to the point that I wake up and I’m kind of disoriented. I’m like, ‘Wait. What is happening?’ Because it feels so real. And I’m trying not to get my hopes up because, let’s face it, a lot of things within this legal battle have not gone our way.”

“So I expect the worst, and anything else that is better than that is a win,” she added.

Savannah celebrated her 27th birthday on August 11 and described what it feels like to celebrate without her mom.

“My mom has always been the one to make my birthday so special, celebrate it, and it’s really hard not having her here,” she said. “Holidays suck in general when you have a loved one that is not here with you, whether that person has passed away, or you just don’t have the ability to be together on a day-to-day basis, or really communicate that well. So, it’s tough.”

On Father’s Day, Savannah shared via Instagram that she is “not OK” since her parents went away.

“Our family, one that was once whole and complete, now feels fractured and incomplete without my sweet mama and daddy,” she wrote. “Our experience has shown me firsthand the harsh realities of our prison system. I was never subjected to it. I just didn’t know. But I can tell you…It doesn’t just punish the individual…it tears at the true core of families, leaving behind wounds that are slow to heal. I honestly don’t know if they ever will… The supposed justice often feels unjust, and the system designed to protect us sometimes feels like it’s doing the opposite.”