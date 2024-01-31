Savannah Chrisley had a feeling that Jason Tartick and ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe’s relationship wouldn’t last.

“[Kaitlyn] came on my podcast in March and I just knew by how she was talking about your relationship,” Chrisley, 26, explained to Tartick, 35, when he appeared on the Tuesday, January 30, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. “I was like, ‘This is not going anywhere. This is going to end.’”

Tartick, for his part, shared that he’s heard about “a lot of conversations” he “wasn’t aware of” before their July 2023 split “that were similar” to Chrisley’s analysis.

“It was just like, there was never a step to move forward,” Chrisley continued. “It was never, like, let’s plan a wedding, let’s do these things. That’s what I had asked and she was like, ‘Oh, I’m in no hurry.’”

Related: Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick: The Way They Were Things got hotter in Bachelor Nation when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick kickstarted their headline-making relationship in January 2019. The Dew Edit designer and the former banker met during an interview on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. They confirmed they were dating just two months after the former Bachelorette and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, called […]

Chrisley, who called Bristowe an “awesome” person, clarified that she has “so much respect” for the former Bachelorette but “just knew” that her and Tartick’s relationship was “not [going to work].”

“I didn’t even know, honestly, at that point if y’all were still together,” she added. “Just by, like, social media interaction and stuff like that.”

Tartick, who agreed with Chrisley, said that he also “knew” the duo wouldn’t make it down the aisle but he was “in denial” at the time.

“When the breakup happened, I’m like ‘Let’s do anything. Let’s try and salvage it,’” he recalled. “But at that point it was too late. And if you felt that tone in March, it was obviously a long time before that. And in my head, I think I lived a little bit in a cloud, but looking back I should have seen it.”

Tartick added that “not stepping into conflict” was his biggest “downfall” when it came to the unraveling of his romance with Bristowe. He explained how watching his ex “fall out of love” forced him to focus on trying to make himself “feel safe.”

“I know with certainty, even when I look back at all the thumb-pointing, the things I should have done better and been a better partner. And I will be in my next relationship,” he continued. “I know with certainty that she absolutely was not my person. I know with certainty I absolutely wasn’t her person.”

Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, was first linked to Bristowe after her broken engagement to Shawn Booth. The twosome me t when Tartick made an appearance on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast in 2018 and they began dating one year later. The pair got engaged in May 2021 but called off the engagement in summer 2023.

Although they had an amicable split at the time, the exes faced some drama earlier this month when a video from Bristowe’s New Year’s Eve bash showed her getting cozy with Zac Clark. After fans started to speculate that Bristowe and Clark were more than friends, Tartick appeared to subtly address the speculation with a social media post declaring that January 2 was “the first official day of 2024.”

Bristowe later commented on the alleged shade during an episode of “Off the Vine,” claiming that Tartick’s “victim mentality” was “disappointing” to see.

“I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting. I have talked to him so openly and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another,” she said, noting that the twosome had a great time at Chris Harrison’s wedding two months prior. “The word disappointment keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative, like, a false narrative accusation to garner sympathy for themselves.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

She later shut down rumors that she cheated with Clark, 40, resulting in a subsequent breakup with Tartick.

“Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives,” Bristowe clarified in an Instagram comment on January 1. “No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”