Savannah Chrisley is opening up about a suicide attempt that happened when she was a teenager.

“I didn’t really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, said while being interviewed by mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer during a Tuesday, May 30, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.

The Georgia native added that she believes the suicide attempt happened around the time her family began filming their USA Network reality series when she was about 15 or 16 years old.

“It’s so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like your mind just blocks it out,” she explained. “I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory but it all really was a blur.”

Despite having a fuzzy recollection of the event, Savannah noted that she does remember her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, being present when she woke up in the hospital.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn’t want to be held at the hospital,” she said. “I just kind of remember masking over. … You know, that was just, like, a hiccup. I’m fine, I’m not crazy.”

The podcaster — whose parents reported to prison in January after being found guilty of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in June 2022 — noted that Todd, 54, “stepped up” to help her after the incident.

“My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk,” she shared. “Telling me his life stories, his trauma. Trying to let me know like, ‘Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.’ And talking to me about it. And it took me a while.”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has been candid about her mental health struggles. During a November 2022 episode of “Unlocked,” Savannah opened up about how her parents’ legal troubles have affected her. (Earlier that month, Todd and Julie, 50, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively).

“When it comes to my dad, I think the hardest part about this for me is, he’s always been the one I’ve gone to for the emotional things … and I know I touched on this on my first episode of talking about my own battles with depression and where that’s led me, and this whole experience is kind of — it’s taking me to a really dark place,” she shared.

The Growing Up Chrisley alum gained custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after her parents were sentenced to prison. During the May 3 episode of “Unlocked,” Savannah admitted that the new responsibility had left her questioning whether she wants children of her own someday.

“I’m in that anger part of grief right now. I’m just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids. I’m like, ‘OK. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?’” she said.

Despite her frustrations, the USA Network personality noted that she “freaking love[s] those two kids more than life itself.” She continued: “We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.