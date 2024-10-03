Country singer Nate Smith and ex-girlfriend Savannah Chrisley remain on amicable terms.

“I saw her at dinner the other night. She walked up, like, ‘‘Sup, bro? What’s up? How’s it going?’” Smith, 39, said on the Thursday, October 3, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “Dude, she’s the best, man.”

He continued, “We’re really good friends. She’s the best and she’s said really nice things about me, like, ‘You know what, he’s a good guy. He’s a great dude.’”

Smith acknowledged that he dated Chrisley, 27, “a while ago” and holds no ill will about the end of their romance. (The Chrisley Knows Best alum previously confirmed on a 2023 episode of her eponymous podcast that she and Smith had split.)

“We good, we good,” the musician stressed on Thursday. “She’s cool.”

Podcast host Nick Viall then asked whether Chrisley is still dating Robert Shriver — whom she called “too hot to die” on a previous episode of “Viall Files” after he survived an alleged murder-for-hire plot by his ex-wife — but Smith admittedly did not have insight into her current dating life.

“I didn’t know anything about this,” Smith said.

Smith is more focused on his own relationship, revealing on Thursday that he has a girlfriend.

“I’m not gonna say who it is, but they are Canadian,” Smith quipped. “We’re on cloud nine right now. I’m hoping this is the final chapter of my dating life. I’m hoping it is because every relationship I’ve ever been in, it didn’t work out — my whole life. Isn’t that crazy? … I want a baby! I’m almost 40 years old, it’s time.”

Smith was previously married to ex-wife Natalie for two years, but they “haven’t talked in 14 years.”

“If I saw her, I think we’d just talk, like, ‘It’s been a long time,’” Smith speculated. “I learned everything. I was way too immature. I didn’t know how to stick it out. I was 23, she was 34 — I’ve never talked about this by the way.”

According to Smith, he seldom mentions his divorce because he “never really brought it up” publicly.

“We were, like, best friends and it was a special thing for us, but I thought that we both handled conflict very differently,” Smith said. “I think that together we were so toxic, like, we weren’t good together. It was just bad. I don’t think I was mature enough to be like, ‘You know what? Let’s just work through this. I choose you no matter what.’ Those weren’t thoughts that went through my mind.”

Smith, who noted that “divorce is so painful,” subsequently channeled the breakup into his music.