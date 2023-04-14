Caught in the act? One of Scheana Shay‘s wedding dress designers claimed he saw Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval making out in Mexico on the day of Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies.

Patrik Simpson, who crafted the gown with partner Pol’ Atteu, alleged that he saw the former pageant queen, 28, and the TomTom co-owner, 40, making out before the cocktail party on Shay’s wedding day in August 2022.

“I run upstairs to the room [to get something], come back down, get off the elevator and I see Tom Sandoval and Raquel kissing off to the side,” Simpson claimed during a Friday, April 14, interview with Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM. “Nobody was around. There were producers and stuff off to the side, but I don’t know if they saw.”

Simpson explained that he initially thought Leviss was kissing Tom Schwartz because he and Atteu had witnessed the duo’s makeout session at the white party earlier during the festivities.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We had the best table at the white party, and the producers come to us and they’re like, ‘Excuse me, guys, we need this table,'” the Gown and Out in Beverly Hills alum recalled. “And that’s because that’s where they set up where Raquel and Tom Schwartz were kissing.”

Only later did Simpson realize that it Sandoval who was allegedly kissing Leviss near the elevator, in part because he previously had trouble telling the Toms apart.

Atteu, for his part, didn’t witness the supposed kiss, but he said Leviss rubbed him the wrong way during dress fittings for the wedding. “I didn’t like her because she wasn’t engaged,” the fashion designer explained. “She was not interested in Scheana’s dress. She had other things in her brain. … Now I know why I don’t like her. Her motives are so skewed that when you’re in it, you’re not gonna see it.”

Earlier this week, Shay, 37, appeared on Simpson and Atteu’s new podcast and revealed that she edited Leviss out of her wedding photos, replacing her with Lala Kent.

“I decided to re-edit all of my wedding photos and put Lala’s face on Raquel’s,” the “Good as Gold” songstress explained during the Wednesday, April 12, episode of the “Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik” show. “I have to. I don’t want that bitch in my photos!”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after he was caught having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss. The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder claimed that he and Leviss had kissed before Shay’s wedding and continued their affair later, but other cast members have claimed they picked up on hints last summer.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host claimed last month that she found a photo of the pair at her wedding seemingly taken while Madix, 37, was helping her get ready for the ceremony. (Both Madix and Leviss were bridesmaids, while Schwartz and Sandoval were groomsmen.)

“One of my girlfriends was like ‘So I was at the pool the morning of your wedding and I was just looking back at some of my photos and there’s literally one with Tom and Raquel in the background in a cabana just hanging out at the pool together,’” Shay claimed during an Amazon Live on March 30. “And my friend thought, ‘Don’t you guys need to be getting ready for the wedding? You’re actually in the wedding.’”

The California native believes the photo proves that Sandoval and Leviss were spending time in public together before coming clean about their romance. “They knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid so they took that time to hang out,” she said. “It’s just so disgusting. I mean, I sometimes don’t even have words for it.”

Earlier on Friday, a rep for Leviss confirmed to Us that the Bravo personality checked herself into a mental health facility, but not for substance abuse issues.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” read the rep’s statement. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”