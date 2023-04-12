Rewriting history. Scheana Shay revealed that she edited Raquel Leviss out of her wedding photos after Scandoval — and replaced her face with Lala Kent‘s.

“I decided to re-edit all of my wedding photos and put Lala’s face on Raquel’s,” the “Good as Gold” songstress, 37, explained during the Wednesday, April 12, episode of the “Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik” podcast. “I have to. I don’t want that bitch in my photos.”

Leviss, 28, served as a bridesmaid at Shay’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies. At the time, the pair were very close, but their friendship soured after news broke in March that Leviss was having an affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval. The TomTom co-owner, 40, had been in a relationship with Ariana Madix since 2014.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

News of the scandal broke on March 3, but Shay seemingly found out about the affair on March 1 after she and Leviss taped an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen together. The former pageant queen later accused Shay of getting physical with her after the episode and filed a restraining order against her.

“[Scheana] pushed me against [a] brick wall causing injury to back of [my] head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye,” Leviss alleged in her court filing, claiming she had a cut above her left eye and “blurred vision.”

Shay, for her part, denied the allegations in a statement via her lawyer, Neama Rahmani. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Rahmani told Us Weekly on March 9. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Weeks later, Leviss said she would drop the restraining order but she did not attend a March 29 hearing about the incident.

“She didn’t drop it, which is why we had to come here today. With this type of restraining order, there’s no way to dismiss the case. That’s why we had to show up,” Shay explained to photographers outside the courthouse at the time. “But I think her absence today further proves that this was all a PR stunt from the beginning to deflect from the affair, save face, you know, abuse the court system. There’s people out there who actually need this.”

Earlier this week, Sandoval claimed that his first kiss with Leviss happened in early August 2022, but another one of Shay’s wedding attendees believes their dalliance was going on during the nuptials. According to Jamie Lynne, Leviss went missing for about three hours on Shay’s wedding day when she was supposed to be getting ready with the other bridesmaids at the hotel.

“[Raquel] didn’t show up until we had moved over to the bridal suite,” Lynne claimed during a March episode of Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. “She said she needed pool time or me time, but that’s probably not what she was doing for that entire time. … We all had schedules of where to be, and if [Tom and Raquel] were trying to figure out a time that they could have privacy, that would be the time because everybody was scheduled to be in your room.”

During his bombshell interview with Howie Mandel on Tuesday, April 11, Sandoval slammed Shay and his other Pump Rules costars for discussing the situation on their podcasts.

“[They’re] using all these things as content for their podcast. Fellow cast members are asking me all these questions, but you don’t want to know because you care about Ariana,” the bartender told Mandel, 67. “So, when I have people like Scheana and Lisa [Vanderpump] and even our producers asking questions [about the timeline], I don’t owe that s–t to them for content or to add salaciousness to our show. I have no problem telling at some point Ariana anything she wants to know, but I’m not gonna sit there and be interrogated by Lala or Scheana. Sorry, that’s not happening.”