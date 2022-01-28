Not here for it. As Vanderpump Rules viewers continue to sound off on Scheana Shay‘s relationship with fiancé Brock Davies, the reality star clarified that she wasn’t looking for anyone else’s approval.

“Strangers watching a tv show ‘know the truth.’ Not our family and friends,” Scheana, 36, tweeted on Thursday, January 27, in response to comments about how the pair were portrayed on the hit Bravo series.

When season 9 premiered in September 2021, fans were introduced to Scheana’s new man, 30, with whom she shares daughter, Summer Moon, 10 months. Throughout the episodes, the Australia native found himself at odds with Scheana’s costar Lala Kent, who questioned Brock’s motives. The former rugby player later raised eyebrows when he used several credit cards to pay for a morganite engagement ring for the “Good as Gold” performer.

“Brock thought it would be funny to put a little bit on each card. He could have put it all on one card, but he was like, ‘Oh, I’ll put a little bit on this a little bit on that,'” Scheana exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 24. “I thought it was funny. People in Australia who get that cheap type of humor thought it was funny. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll always be a cheap ass. I’m always gonna ask for a discount.’ We will be at Target and Brock is like, ‘Oh, can I get my employee discount?’ It’s a joke. So people who don’t get his humor, whatever.”

The athlete also stirred up drama when he suggested that he and Scheana have a secret wedding ceremony during James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ destination engagement party. Ahead of the season 9 reunion special, which aired earlier this week, the California native claimed that there was a misunderstanding when it came to their plans for that weekend.

“It was never supposed to be on their property. We had this plan of like, ‘OK, if we could sneak off to a vineyard in Santa Barbara and, like, split off and everyone does activities and no one would know,'” Scheana, who got engaged to Brock in July 2021, told Us. “Just the backlash of that and announcing it at the alpaca farm — I just wish it happened differently.”

The Bravo personality pointed out that she put a stop to the idea when she realized they could only do it at the Santa Ynez, California, property. Scheana continued to defend the situation during the second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“Why do I not get to be happy about something that happened in my life? I didn’t want to do it and take away from their party. But I still wanted to tell some of the closest people in my life about something that happened with me,” Scheana said during the Wednesday, January 26, episode. “Do you know how frustrating it is? Why can’t I have a f–king happy moment? Because someone else got engaged? I don’t get to get engaged? It is all of us. It is all of us together. Not one person is more important than any other.”

At the time, Lisa Vanderpump questioned why Scheana and Brock decided to reveal their good news at someone else’s engagement party. Meanwhile, Raquel, 27, acknowledged that she understood where her friend was coming from.

“I was just surprised,” she said. “I understand your situation and I heard where you are coming from. I was just surprised and shocked. I do want you to have your moment and you do deserve that.”

While replying to fans on Thursday, Scheana hit back when one social media user accused the SUR owner, 61, of not supporting the relationship.

“And Lisa approves of Brock for me,” she replied. “And at the end of the day, I also don’t even need anyones approval. I know who he is.”