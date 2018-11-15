Living her best life! Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, couldn’t be more proud of her recent success.

“She is doing amazing, and this week, she broke the record for most streams in one week, any song, male or female, in seven days. No one has ever done it,” Braun, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at Save the Children’s Illumination Gala on Wednesday, November 14, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. “She’s the fastest p’rson to do 100 million streams with ‘Thank U, Next’ and I’m incredibly proud of her.”

Grande, 25, has been open with fans about the hardships she’s faced this past year. She and boyfriend of two years Mac Miller split in May, but the pop star moved on weeks later with Pete Davidson. She and Davidson, 24, got engaged in June, but split in October, one month after Miller died at age 26 from an accidental drug overdose.

“I’m incredibly proud of her because she opened herself up to the world and shared her story and her strength and she’s done it countless times in the past years,” Braun gushed while chatting with Us. “I think that’s why people are rallying behind her.”

Although Braun remains an unwavering source of support for the “God Is a Woman” singer, he previously expressed his frustration with her after she canceled a scheduled appearance at the F—k Cancer Gala in October, one day after her split from Davidson made headlines.

“Someone I’m very close to what supposed to come sing for you today, and beaus of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today,” Braun told the crowd at the time. “And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife [Yael Braun], being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time.’”

Grande sent fans into a frenzy earlier this month when dropping “Thank U, Next,” which references Davison and Miller as well as other exes.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!