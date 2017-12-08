Round two! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie attended an Art Basel event in Miami Beach, Florida, for the second night in a row.

The couple stepped out on Thursday, December 7, for a Haute Living art exhibition by Alec Monopoly and David Yarrow in the Fleur De Lis Ballroom at the Fontainebleau hotel. They showed plenty of PDA at the pop-up event, which was also attended by Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban.

Disick, 34, kept it casual in a long-sleeved striped shirt, light blue jeans and white Nike sneakers. Richie, 19, stunned in a black tank top and black high-waisted jeans. She parted her blonde hair down the middle and tied it back into a ponytail. Disick hugged Richie from behind at one point as they shared a laugh.

Later in the evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model headed to a nearby club to party with some of their friends. He changed into a black T-shirt and a white bomber jacket, while she rocked a black minidress and a pair of leather booties.

As previously reported, the pair made their first official appearance as a couple at a DuJour magazine-hosted event at The Confidante hotel on Wednesday, December 6. “They remained close the entire time,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly, adding that Disick was “caressing” Richie’s back at one point.

Us exclusively revealed in September that the reality star and the teen were hooking up. The following month, a source told Us, “Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her. They are still going very strong.”

