Leave the parental guidance to Kim and Kourtney. Scott Disick wants no part in offering advice to new mom Kylie Jenner, which he made clear when Us Weekly spoke to him at Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23.

Disick shot Us down when asked if he had any parenting advice for Jenner. “No. Nope,” he responded. “Everybody is good. They got it. They are all good people. They’ll figure it out.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares three children with former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Jenner, meanwhile, welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.

Disick, 34, also joked about forgoing higher education in his younger years. “I couldn’t afford the lifestyle I have now if I’d gone to college,” he told Us.

The reality star might not be on the best terms with the Kardashian-Jenners right now. Kendall Jenner shaded him in January when a photo of Disick with his children and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was posted to a fan account on Instagram. “Awww scott and his kids,” the supermodel commented, along with a laughing-face emoji. Jenner deleted her comment after eagle-eyed fans spotted it and shared it on social media.

Disick has also faced opposition from Richie’s father, singer Lionel Richie, who called their relationship “just a phase.” As previously reported, a source told Us at the time Disick “wasn’t bothered” by the American Idol judge’s comments. “He gets it and understands and knows how close Sofia is with her dad, and he respects that relationship,” the source added. “Scott can be shockingly mature.”

