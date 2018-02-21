Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong — despite her father, Lionel Richie, calling their relationship “just a phase.”

“They are still together and very happy. She has been a great influence on him,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Scott wasn’t bothered by Lionel’s recent comments that basically said, ‘It’s just a phase.’ … Scott is more easy going about stuff like that.”

“He gets it and understands and knows how close Sofia is with her dad,and he respects that relationship,” the source continues. “Scott can be shockingly mature. Sofia still hasn’t hung out around Scott and Kourtney together.”

As previously reported, Lionel opened up earlier this month about his 19-year-old daughter’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s 34-year-old ex during an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

“It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” the singer told the publication. “Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love’ … My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She’s 19. When you’re 19, you know everything.”

Lionel also spoke exclusively to Us in October 2017 about the duo’s relationship. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” the American Idol judge told Us on October 4. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

In September 2017, Us exclusively revealed that Disick, who shares 8-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign with Kardashian, and Sofia are dating. The pair made it official later that month when they packed on the PDA in Miami and shared photos of their trip on Instagram.

