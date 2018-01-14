Scott Disick shared a bikini pic of his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as the pair vacationed in Mexico on Saturday, January 13.

“Water,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, captioned a photo on his Instagram Stories that showed the model standing on the shore in a black bikini.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, shared a photo of the sun setting over the tropical paradise and Sunday they both documented a funny ziplining adventure that saw Richie spinning as she glided towards Disick.

E! reports that the pair are vacationing at Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis‘ private beachside estate, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita, Mexico.

They also visited the compound in November after trips to Miami and Venice, where they were spotted making out on a gondola. “It’s easier for them to exist in their bubble while traveling,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

The couple have been inseparable since Us broke the news in September that they were hooking up — and things have heated up in the months since.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” a source told Us in November. “They are still going very strong.”

They made their first official appearance as a couple in Miami in December and spent New Year’s together in snowy Aspen, Colorado.

A source close to the teenager told Us in November that Nicole Richie‘s little sis is just as wild about the father of three as he is about her. “She is so into Scott,” the pal said. “She has been for a while.”

