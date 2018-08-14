Like father, like son! Scott Disick has ensured that his oldest son, Mason, will be a trendsetter just like his daddy — starting with his hair!

Disick, 35, posted an adorable video to Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 14, where he pretended to be a hairstylist with an accent while brushing his oldest son’s hair. “Silky smooth, disco, disco,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chanted as the 8-year-old laughed. The reality TV personality also posted two photos on Instagram that referenced Mason as his mini me, captioning one, “I think I will call him…..mini me” and the other, “Mini me you complete me.”

The doting daddy moment comes just days after Khloé Kardashian trolled Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he also shares Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Thursday, August 9. The Revenge Body host, 34, captured a moment of the former couple sitting next to each other at dinner and captioned it, “A girl can dream.”

And dream, she’ll have to. Fans expressed their desire to see the former couple get back together after it was announced on August 7 that Kourtney and Younes Bendjima had split up after two years together. However, a source told Us Weekly exclusively the following day, “Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he’ll try and get back with her, they aren’t going to. He and Sofia [Richie] are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are coparenting their kids as they have been with great success.” Another insider reiterated that sentiment, telling Us, “There’s no beef between [Sofia] and the family. They actually think she’s great for Scott.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner told Us Weekly exclusively in July, “I don’t think that anybody can ever predict what’s going to happen with this family, so I’ve learned long ago to not really make my judgment on the different couple relationships when there’s a rift, especially with Scott, because Scott’s like my family.”

“I think from the outside, there is this shift because they’re coparenting these beautiful kids, and everybody really does get along, and the kids are happy,” the momager, 62, continued. “And all I really care about is that the kids are happy. I want happiness for my children, of course, but my grandkids, it’s really important that they stay really happy and grounded and they understand what’s going on in this transition, and I think everybody’s doing OK.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!