Ouch! Tyra Banks may be a master of the smize, but, according to Scott Foley, her kissing skills could use some work.

The Whiskey Cavalier actor, 46, named the supermodel, 45, as his worst-ever onscreen kisser on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, February 28.

“Tyra Banks,” Foley responded to Andy Cohen‘s inquiry without missing a beat. The Scream 3 star, who shared a smooch with the America’s Next Top Model judge during his days as Noel Crane on Felicity, blamed their lack of chemistry on Banks’ inexperience with kissing on TV or in movies.

“She was just not into it,” he admitted. “I think it was her first onscreen kiss, and I was so excited about it, but it was … a lot bigger than it needed to be or should have been.”

He went on to clarify that while a “big” kiss isn’t always bad (“Most of them are great,”) the Life-Size 2 star went for it in a way that was not quite so appealing.

“Oh, she’s gonna kill me,” he stammered.

Cohen, 50, attempted to help him out, miming an overexaggerated, open-mouthed smooch. “Was she like …” [opens mouth wide and groans].

“Yeah. She was,” Foley conceded.

It’s a different story for the Grey’s Anatomy alum when it comes to his chemistry with Whiskey Cavalier costar Lauren Cohan — the actor discussed his working relationship with the Walking Dead vet to Us Weekly in February.

“I think you can tell fairly quickly if you’re going to get along, if you find the other person funny,” he said. “We’re shooting the whole damn show in Prague. We’re far away from friends and things we know, so we really have to rely on each other for entertainment, and support and humor and everything else. … We get along really well, but the cast as a whole gels.”

In fact, the two are so tight, Cohan, 37, said they hang out off screen, as well: “We all go to the Foley house and we watch movies, we cook food … it sounds so corny but we do it.”

