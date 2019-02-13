Flying solo! Selena Gomez recently completed treatment for her issues with anxiety and depression — and she’s now enjoying life as a single woman.

“Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now.”

The insider adds: “[She’s] paying most of her attention to her own well-being and doesn’t want that infringed upon. She’s great and in a really good place.”

Us confirmed that the 26-year-old “Fetish” singer checked into an East Coast psychiatric center in October after she was hospitalized several times and had an “emotional breakdown” as a result. After she left the treatment facility, Gomez broke her silence on social media and thanked her fans for their support.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” she wrote via Instagram on January 14, nearly four months after she announced that she was taking a “social media break.”

The Spring Breakers actress added: “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place costar Bailee Madison told Us on Saturday, February 9, that the “Anxiety” songstress is “lovely.” Madison, 19, gushed: “I think she’s been through everything and more, and has been so authentic and wonderful on the way up. And as a 19-year-old just trying to navigate the business, it’s lovely to get to have someone like that to look up to.”

Gomez was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber from 2011 until their final split in March 2018. Bieber, 24, started dating Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shortly after he and the Disney alum called it quits. The Canadian crooner and the 22-year-old model got engaged that July and tied the knot in a courthouse wedding two months later.

