Everything is not what it seems! Selena Gomez recently reacted to a celebrity couple’s quick engagement, but not the one you might be thinking of.

“What do you think Mavis would say to Ariana Grande now that she’s engaged?” a Clevver reporter asked the 25-year-old singer during a press junket for Hotel Transylvania 3. (Gomez has voiced the character of Mavis since the first Hotel Transylvania film in 2012.)

Gomez and her costar Andy Samberg laughed off the question about Grande’s recent engagement to Pete Davidson, which Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on June 11, before she answered, “I honestly don’t know what Mavis would say, but I would say that it’s amazing and beautiful.”

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the Disney alum to publicly comment after her former on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas. Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 8, that the “Sorry” crooner, 24, and the model, 21, are engaged. The couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016, before rekindling their romance in June, three months after his most recent split from Gomez.

While the 13 Reasons Why producer has stayed mum on Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement news, she did step out wearing a cryptic message two days after the news broke. Gomez was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, July 10, wearing a $49 black Storets T-shirt that said “Only the Strong Survive” on its front pocket.

An insider recently told Us that Gomez “doesn’t care” about Bieber, whom she dated from 2011 to 2014 and again from November 2017 until March.

“She’s over Justin,” the insider explained. “The last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully.”

Bieber, meanwhile, confirmed his happy news with a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday, July 9, calling Baldwin “the love of my life” and revealing he is “soooo in love with everything about [her].”

