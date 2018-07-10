Retail therapy! Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, July 10, in a bold T-shirt after her ex Justin Bieber’s quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

The “Back to You” singer, 25, wore a $49 black Storets top that featured the phrase “Only the Strong Survive” written on its front pocket. She paired it with gray sweatpants, white sneakers and large black sunglasses. She appeared to be in good spirits while showing off her new long hair.

Gomez’s outing came three days after Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin, 21, while the couple were on vacation in the Bahamas. The model showed off her huge engagement ring while out and about with her new fiancé the next day.

The Grammy winner confirmed the news via Instagram on Monday, July 9, writing in part, “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.” Baldwin later tweeted, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

The hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty quickly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter on Sunday, July 8, after the engagement news broke. “SHE. DON’T. NEED. A. MAN,” one of Gomez’s fans wrote. Another added, “She deserves all the love, respect and happiness. I’m so glad she’s feeling all confident and happy. And no more drama.”

However, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has moved on from Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 and again from November 2017 until this March. “Selena doesn’t care,” the insider said. “She’s over Justin and the last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully.”

