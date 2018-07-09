Selena Gomez is unfazed! The singer enjoyed a relaxing afternoon with friends shortly after news broke of her ex Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez’s assistant Theresa Marie Mingus shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday, July 8, of them soaking up the sun on a boat ride around the Hudson River in New York City. Clad in a blue and white bikini, the 25-year-old old appeared to be in good spirits as she stuck out her tongue for the snap, which Mingus captioned, “bestfriendddddd.”

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, the hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty quickly became a worldwide trending topic. “SHE. DON’T. NEED. A. MAN,” one fan wrote on Sunday afternoon. Another tweeted, “Selena looks so beautiful and happy, her body is goals. She deserves all the love, respect and happiness. I’m so glad she’s feeling all confident and happy. And no more drama.”

Bieber, 24, popped the question to Baldwin, 21, in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 7, just a few weeks after they rekindled their romance. A source told Us Weekly that the model “is obsessed with Justin and always has been.” The couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016. Back then, the “Love Yourself” singer told GQ, “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

For her part, Gomez has moved on. “Selena doesn’t care,” a second source told Us. “She’s over Justin, and the last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully.”

Bieber and the Wizards of Waverly Place alum dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. They gave their relationship another shot in November 2017 following her split from The Weeknd before calling it quits again this March.

