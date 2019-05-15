Keeping it real. Despite once holding the record for the most-followed celebrity Instagram account, Selena Gomez is the first to admit the downsides of social media.

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer opened up about the dangers social media poses to society at The Dead Don’t Die press conference at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday, May 15.

“I think that our world is going through a lot, obviously. But I would say for my generation, specifically, and I guess this is what [director] Jim [Jarmusch] gestured to in the film, is that social media has really been terrible for my generation,” the 26-year-old said to reporters on Wednesday. “I understand that it’s amazing to use your platform, but it does scare me that you see how exposed these young girls and young boys are and they’re not really aware of the news or anything going on. It’s just — [I] don’t want to say selfish because that feels rude, but I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information.”

Gomez is followed by 150 million people on the photo-sharing platform. Her most-followed title was recently surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 166 million followers, and Ariana Grande, who boasts 155 million followers.

After announcing a break from Instagram in September 2018, the “Bad Liar” singer stepped away from the spotlight for the remainder of the year to focus on her mental health. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in October 2018 that she was “improving every day” after “resting and getting treatment for a series of panic attacks related to ongoing medical issues.”

Since returning to Instagram on January 14, Gomez regarded 2018 as “a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth.” She has also posted less frequently, with most of her content focusing on her work.

During The Dead Don’t Die press conference, she suggested it was “pretty impossible” at this point to make social media “safe” for young and impressionable consumers.

“There’s no blocking anything. They’re exposed to it immediately,” she noted. “And again, I’m very grateful I have the platform. So, in any way that I can, I’ll share things that I’m really passionate about.”

Added Gomez: “I also don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. I think for me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me, that’s all, because I see these young girls and I’ll meet them at meet and greets or something and they’re just devastated dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. So yeah, I mean, it can be great in moments, but I would just be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it and when you shouldn’t.”

Gomez’s arrival at Cannes on Tuesday marked the Disney alum’s first red carpet appearance at the prestigious event. She wore a white Louis Vuitton, high-slit gown and jewelry by Bulgari. In April, she made her Coachella debut upon joining Cardi B during DJ Snake’s set.

