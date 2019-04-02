Meet “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled” … including Selena Gomez! The Disney Channel alum plays a woman caught in a zombie invasion in the new trailer for The Dead Don’t Die, an upcoming horror comedy.

Gomez, 26, appears a minute into the trailer, with her character, Zoe, watching news coverage of the outbreak in a motel room alongside Jack (Austin Butler, Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place costar) and Zach (Luka Sabbat).

“Flesh-eating zombies,” Jack says with mock terror.

Zoe replies, “Don’t joke. It’s really, really creepy.”

Aside from the “Wolves” singer, the film boasts other big-name actors, many of whom have worked with writer-director Jim Jarmusch before. Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Chloë Sevigny play cops investigating the situation, Carol Kane and Iggy Pop portray zombies, Steve Buscemi and Danny Glover play potential victims, and Tilda Swinton stars as a katana-wielding mortician.

Gomez was spotted filming the movie in July 2018, just days after ex Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin, his proposal coming two months after he and Gomez split for good.

The “Sorry” singer revisited the years-long relationship on Instagram on Tuesday, March 26, as he dispelled rumors that he married Baldwin, 22, to get back at Gomez. “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart,” he wrote at the time. “But I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Justin has “stayed away from Selena to be loyal to Hailey” and that the former couple, who dated off and on from 2011 to 2018, “haven’t talked recently.”

The Dead Don’t Die — which also stars Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, RZA and Tom Waits — hits theaters on June 14.

