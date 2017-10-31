Sending a message? Selena Gomez was spotted wearing The Weeknd‘s jacket on Tuesday, October 31, just one day after Us Weekly confirmed that they’d split.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, had her hair pulled back and teamed black leggings with her ex’s large turquoise and black jacket while out riding her bike in L.A.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tasfaye), 27, had previously been spotted wearing the distinctive zip-up while out with Gomez on September 3.

As Us Weekly reported on Monday, October 30, the pair split after nearly 10 months of dating, amid the news that Gomez was spending time with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The pair, dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, rekindled their friendship a few months after the Disney Channel alum underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year. A source previously told Us Weekly that the “Party Monster” crooner didn’t mind them being back in contact. He “doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all,” the source told Us.

The “Bad Liar” singer and Bella Hadid‘s ex began dating in January and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in NYC in May. They also traveled the world together as she joined him on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.

Meanwhile, an insider exclusively told Us that Bieber really wants to rekindle his relationship with Gomez.

“Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” an insider exclusively told Us. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can. Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t just let him go.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!