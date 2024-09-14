Selling Sunset’s Marie-Lou Nurk is engaged to French businessman Ronan Lebraut.

Nurk, who previously dated Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim, announced the happy news via a video posted via her TikTok account on Wednesday, September 11.

The clip shows Lebraut, 47, whisking Nurk, 26, away on a boat, leading her to a romantic beach location where the proposal took place.

“POV: Your boyfriend wakes you from your nap and tells you to dress in all white,” text overlaid on the footage reads.

At the beach location, white flowers were strategically placed on the sand in front of a sign that reads, “Will you marry me?”

Lebraut could be seen presenting Nurk with a ring, which she happily accepted, then embraced her man. Text over the footage simply reads, “YES.”

“Always you,” Nurk added in the post’s caption.

It appears Lebraut had also organized for the couple’s loved ones to be present to celebrate the occasion, as they could also be seen hugging Nurk in the clip.

Nurk went Instagram-official with Lebraut in August, 2023 – three months after splitting with Oppenheim, 47.

The German model shared a photo of herself and Lebraut looking loved up, and gushed over her boyfriend.

“Always by my side, he is truly the most amazing person I have ever met, and I am incredibly grateful that he is part of my life,” she wrote. “I could not be more happy.”

Nurk previously dated Oppenheim and were first publicly spotted on vacation in Greece in July, 2022.

She appeared briefly in Selling Sunset’s season 6 when Oppenheim introduced her to The Oppenheim Group’s women, who were surprised by the couple’s sizable age gap.

While Oppenheim was based in Los Angeles, Nurk split her time between the US and Paris and admitted the long-distance nature of their relationship was difficult.

“The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back [to Paris] because of my job, friends, and family being here,” she wrote on Instagram in April 2023. “Long distance relationships can be tough, but we’re both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance.”

The distance eventually was the death knell for their romance and Oppenheim and Nurk ultimately called it quits in May 2023. Oppenheim confirmed the split via his Instagram Story.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” Oppenheim wrote.

He continued, “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”