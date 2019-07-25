



On the road to recovery. Selma Blair debuted her fully shaved head in a celebratory Instagram shot about her discharge from hospital care amid her tough battle with multiple sclerosis.

The American Crime Story alum honored the momentous occasion with a photo of herself smiling while looking off into the distance on Thursday, July 25. The actress wore a striped white-and-black T-shirt, jeans and Nike sneakers as she held onto her walking bike made by The Alinker.

“Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do,” Blair, 47, captioned the post. “This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses, please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.”

Blair then noted how she sees “things so much more clearly now,” adding that she is “excited to share this journey when I am ready.” However, she revealed that she has to get through “recovery.”

In October 2018, the former Anger Management star revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she was diagnosed with MS. At the time, she said Saved by the Bell alum Elizabeth Berkley recommended she visit her brother, Dr. Jason Berkley, who ultimately told her she had the chronic illness.

Blair also admitted that she suffered from MS symptoms “for years” before getting a proper diagnosis. However, she did not take the signs seriously until she “fell down” in front of Dr. Berkley.

“I am disabled,” she wrote on Instagram in October 2018. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it.”

After publicizing her MS battle, she has continued to be candid about her journey by sharing frequent updates to her Instagram followers. On Tuesday, July 23, Blair opened up about a coping mechanism she uses to help mediate symptoms caused by the health issue.

“The therapist recommended towels over me. It helped. She said it really helps her autistic patients,” she wrote. “So I wanted to share. A warm bath with towels and a space heater in [the] bathroom so water doesn’t have to be so hot.”

