



Getting candid. Selma Blair revealed a surprising “new development” about her body that she’s discovered since being discharged from care amid her multiple sclerosis battle: peach fuzz!

“Face it. I have rather thick and substantial peach fuzz,” Blair, 47, captioned the up-close selfie of her face. “This is a new development. I also have very small ears. Earlier development. School pick up musings. Carry on. #selfie.”

The Legally Blonde actress first revealed her battle with MS, a rare disease that disables the central nervous system, in October 2018. Blair admitted on Instagram that she was diagnosed on August 16 that year. She also stated that she was “disabled.”

“I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it,” she wrote. “And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely, but I will do my best.”

In July, Blair said she was experiencing a “banner day” after completing her chemo treatment for MS. “This has been a process. And will continue to be one,” she previously captioned a pic where she also debuted her fully shaven head. “I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Blair’s longtime pal and Cruel Intentions costar, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about how her friend has been holding up since being discharged from care. The 42-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum praised Blair for staying strong throughout her recovery period.

“I don’t think I could ever be what Selma has gone through, what she shared, the strength that she’s given people,” Gellar explained while discussing her partnership with Colgate Optic White on Tuesday, September 24. “I guess you don’t really know until you’re faced in those situations. But I think about her often.”

Since announcing her diagnosis, Blair has been very candid about the realities of living with MS. In August, she posted a throwback pic from a year and a half ago that showed her with long hair. An extensive post accompanied the snap, where she detailed how her recovery has not been “linear”

“This may be the hardest part. Because I have expectations. I get impatient. I doubt. But, our thoughts are powerful,” she wrote at the time. “I promised myself I wouldn’t judge this process. And to just take a couple months to rest and find the way. Slowly. I want to rush. I want to run and talk quickly and burst into laughter without my irritated skin cracking.”

Blair continued, “I will get there. I will find my way to here. And I send strength and patience to all of us ailing and recovering and doing our best. We can.”

