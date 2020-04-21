Come again? Serena Williams pulled a Mariah Carey and joked during a YouTube chat that she’s never heard of best friend Meghan Markle.

The tennis champion, 38, sidestepped a question regarding her longtime pal, Markle, 38, while chatting with Naomi Campbell and sister Venus Williams on Monday, April 20.

“Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America? Meghan Markle?” the model, 49, asked Serena, who avoided the subject by replying, “Don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“Don’t know nothing about that,” the seven-time Wimbledon champion said with a smile, before laughing it off. “Never seen it, never heard of her, don’t know her.”

While Serena was joking, Carey, 50, launched a viral meme in 2000 when she infamously shaded Jennifer Lopez in an interview by saying, “I don’t know her.”

It’s not the first time that Serena, who attended Markle’s May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, has shut down questions about the California native, who she met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and quickly became friends with.

Following the Australian Open on January 20, Serena was asked by a reporter about the actress, but she didn’t take the bait.

“Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist said at the time, according to New York Times writer Ben Rothenberg, after the reporter asked about Markle’s “extraordinary and historic” stance of stepping back from the royal family.

She added: “But good try. You tried. You did good.”

In March, the former Suits actress and her husband, Harry, along with their 11-month-old son, Archie, relocated from Canada to Los Angeles. The family had been residing in Vancouver for months before their step back from the British royal family was finalized last month.

The two lovebirds were spotted delivering meals from Project Angel Food to those in need in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. on Friday, April 17.

It was the third time the couple stepped out to drop off food on behalf of the charity.

“In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” the charity said in a statement on its Instagram account on Thursday, April 16. “And on Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs, and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.”

Despite being in the U.S. the pair have remained connected to their patronages across the pond.

Harry, 35, joined a video call with the U.K. charity WellChild, and chatted with parents taking care of sick children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do,” he said.