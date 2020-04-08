‘Sex and the City’ Cast Team Up to Applaud New York City Medical Workers

Spreading the love. The cast of Sex and the City praised New York City medical workers for their hard work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall called into the Wednesday, April 8, episode of “The Bradshaw Boys” podcast to applaud Meg, a doctor working in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at a hospital in New York City, where coronavirus cases total more than 75,000.

“The thing that’s hard in moments like this is to try to summon adequate words to convey gratitude, appreciation, respect, adoration, awe. I’m inspired. I’m stunned,” Parker, 55, told Meg, who is a fan of Sex and the City and “The Bradshaw Boys” podcast. “There is a courage that’s unfamiliar to me … The understanding that they have an obligation and their commitment to confronting something so terrifying and to just feel that is the only place they would be, should be, despite the lack of the resources that they need.”

Nixon, 53, added, “I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother’s life when she had a heart attack in 2001. Thank you for what you are doing, I heard your husband is also an ER doctor. You’re just our heroes right now. Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Davis, 55, simply said, “We know it’s really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front lines,” while Cattrall, 63, acknowledged that, “Without you, we couldn’t keep going.”

Sex and the City follows the lives of Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon), Charlotte (Davis) and Samantha (Cattrall) as they navigate life and love in New York City. The series aired on HBO for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004, followed by the films Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Although a third installment of the film had been in the works in 2016, the project was canceled the following year. Parker told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019 that she is still interested to see where the characters would be today.

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” the actress said at the time. “I’m curious, the world has changed, even since the [first] movie [debuted in 2008]. I mean, the world has changed so much [with] technology and social media.”

