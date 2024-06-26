The sexual assault lawsuit filed against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been dismissed.

According to online court records viewed by TMZ, a Colin County, Texas judge threw out the lawsuit against Prescott, 30. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

“Despite Ms. Shores and her legal team’s relentless efforts to extort money and damage Dak’s reputation, justice has consistently prevailed and will continue to do so,” Levi McCathern, Prescott’s attorney, told TMZ in a Wednesday, June 26, statement. “These ploys distract from the trauma of legitimate sexual assault survivors and undermine the progress that our society has made in supporting them. We are proud that Dak stands up against this injustice and thankful Judge Tucker agrees.”

Prescott was accused of sexual assault by an anonymous woman in a February lawsuit. After denying the allegations, the NFL star claimed that the motion was part of an extortion plot. In a countersuit, Prescott sued for defamation, civil extortion, business disparagement, tortious interference with current and/or prospective business relations, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault,” McCathern told Us in a March statement. “He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their first baby together, daughter Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose, on February 22.

“MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours,” Prescott and Ramos wrote in a joint Instagram post weeks later in March. “Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you.”

Prescott and Ramos have been together since November 2023, one year after the pro athlete split from Natalie Buffett. Prescott’s accuser claimed that she was allegedly assaulted by him in 2017.

The quarterback was drafted by the Cowboys during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft following a stint playing college ball at Mississippi State University.

“[Dak’s] all football. He loves everything about it. The training,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told CBS Sports in November 2023. “When you look at this game, Sundays are really for free. What he does Monday through Saturday is so impressive, and it’s important because we made changes from last year. These guys have worked hard to do the things that they’ve been asked to do and it’s nice to see it come together. … He is definitely playing at a high level.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).