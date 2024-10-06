Shakira has denied involvement in Rebel Wilson’s ongoing legal battle with the producers of her new movie The Deb.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, October 4, that Wilson, 44, filed a countersuit against Amanda Ghost, Cameron Gregor and Vince Holden’s defamation complaint. In the motion, Wilson accused Ghost of misconduct.

She also claimed that Shakira, 47, and other artists “faced troubling experiences” with the producer, alleging that Ghost “aggressively coerced her way into claiming ownership of songs that were not rightfully hers.”

Shakira, meanwhile, denied the accusations. (Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)

“I have been friends with Amanda for more than 15 years, have written songs together and share respect and love for each other,” Shakira told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “We have never argued and I am confused and disappointed that someone randomly has suggested otherwise.”

Ghost, for her part, has not publicly addressed Wilson’s allegations.

Ghost and a pair of her fellow producers initially sued the Pitch Perfect star for defamation in July, claiming that Wilson attempted to “bully” them into “conceding to her unreasonable demands by spreading vicious lies without regard for the irreparable damage her reckless words would cause.”

Wilson denied the allegations at the time.

“These f—wit ‘producers’ are trying to file a defamation case claiming all sorts of rubbish,” she claimed via Instagram. “They’ve been called out for their bad behavior and now they file a defamation claim. Ummm I’m pretty sure I have 200 witnesses to prove what I’m saying is right! So good luck f—wit ‘producers’ trying to prove anything other than I’m a professional, who did an amazing job as a first-time female director!”

In Wilson’s October motion, the Deb director claimed that Ghost, Gregor and Holden had a pattern of intimidation and threats directed at her.

“Amanda Ghost, Cameron Gregor and Vince Holden attempted to manipulate the narrative by recklessly filing an outlandish lawsuit. Their real problem? Only a fraction of their outrageous conduct has been revealed thus far,” Wilson’s attorney Bryan Freedman told Us in a statement.

“In their desperation to shift the story, they neglected to consider that this strategy would only lead to RW’s filing of a cross-complaint which exhibits a plethora of their shocking misconduct which there are many witnesses to,” Freedman added. “Many brave people have come forward who have had similar dealings with Amanda Ghost. While unfortunate, this was not a surprise. Stay tuned, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There is much more to come.”