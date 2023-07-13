As the dust settles on her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira continues to fuel dating speculation with NBA star Jimmy Butler.

Shakira, 46, and Butler, 33, were spotted arriving at London hotspot Novikov Restaurant & Bar on Wednesday, July 12. Butler, who plays for the Miami Heat, wore a charcoal gray tee and black athleisure pants, which he paired with eye-catching jewelry and a red bandana for a pop of color. Shakira, for her part, wore navy cargo pants with black platform sandals. She punched up her dark ensemble with a hot pink lip and wore her honey-blonde locks in long waves.

The duo’s outing in England is one of several times they have been spotted together in recent months. Shakira — who moved to Miami with sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, whom she shares with Piqué, 38 — attended a Heat game in May and shared a selfie video cheering on the team. Several days later, Shakira shared a clip of herself singing and playing guitar via Instagram, which Butler “liked.”

Shakira’s possible budding romance comes nearly one year after she and Piqué called it quits. The former couple were together for 12 years but never tied the knot.

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” Shakira told Elle in September 2022, three months after she and Piqué confirmed their split. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. … It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.”

At the time, she added that the breakup was “tough” and “incredibly difficult” for the pair’s children.

“I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life,” she explained. “But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

Piqué, meanwhile, made headlines in August 2022 when he was spotted packing on the PDA with Clara Chía — who is more than 10 years his junior — at a concert in Spain. The couple later made their relationship Instagram official.

Before her night out with Butler, Shakira was spotted spending time with Tom Cruise at Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix in May. However, a source exclusively told Us at the time that Shakira had a “great time hanging out with Tom” but “has no interest in dating him.”

The insider added: “She isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”