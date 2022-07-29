False alarm? After the police were called on Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau over a “domestic disturbance,” the couple are maintaining that “everything is great” between them.

“They aren’t sure why cops were called — it was uncalled for,” a source close to Moakler, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 29, following the initial report from TMZ on Thursday, July 28. “The police left because absolutely nothing was happening. Shanna and Matthew want to be left alone so they can live their lives in peace and move past this.”

The incident took place on Thursday after one of Moakler’s daughters called 911 to report a “domestic disturbance,” TMZ reported, claiming that Rondeau, 29, was yelling at her mom. (Moakler shares 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 18-year-old son Landon with ex-husband Travis Barker. She is also mom of 23-year-old daughter Atiana, whom she shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya.)

However, after arriving on the scene and not seeing any signs of an altercation, police believed the call was “a bad game of telephone,” TMZ reported, noting that neither of Moakler’s daughters were present.

Though Thursday’s incident may have been a misunderstanding, it is not Rondeau’s first run-in with the law — or the first time the Meet the Barkers alum’s children have been concerned for their mother’s safety. In February, the chef was taken into custody after he was arrested for felony domestic violence following an altercation with the former Playboy model.

“They were celebrating the Celebrity Big Brother finale and got into a fight later on in the night, which is when things escalated,” an insider told Us at the time. “She left their home to give him space and came back in the morning, which is when they got into another fight.”

The source continued: “They’ve gotten into fights before in the past. This one just got out of control. They definitely have a toxic relationship and go through this toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together. Friends think she deserves better.”

Shortly after news broke about Rondeau’s arrest, Moakler’s daughter assured fans that her mother was OK. “Just texted my mom,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m not sure what happened on her live I’m in contact with her and she is OK. That man needs serious help!”

In May, the former pageant star hinted via her Instagram Stories that she and her former beau were back together following his February arrest. She later clarified to Us, however, that they were not “officially” reunited.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!