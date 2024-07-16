Shannen Doherty’s ex-fiancé Chris Foufas is reflecting on his time with the actress after she died at age 53 on Saturday, July 13.

Foufas, who was engaged to the Charmed alum in 1991, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 16, that Doherty was a “fantastic woman” who was “very misunderstood.”

“If you know Shannen, you’d understand that comment,” the businessman continued. “She had a bad rap and she was very passionate about the things she did, and that came across to some people in the wrong light. But if you got to know her, she wore her heart on her sleeve, and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for close friends.”

Foufas noted that he and Doherty did not stay in touch after they called off their engagement, calling it a “long story.” While they weren’t in contact at the time of her death, Foufas praised his ex’s authenticity.

“She basically told it how it was,” he told Us. “If you don’t like the truth, don’t talk to her.”

Doherty’s death came after a lengthy battle with cancer. In 2015, she was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, which later spread to her brain and bones. After her split from Foufas, Doherty was engaged to Dean Factor in 1993. She was later married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, to Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003 and to Kurt Iswarienko from 2011 to 2024.

Doherty and Iswarienko jointly filed a declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage on Friday, July 12, just one day before Doherty’s death. Doherty previously filed for divorce in April 2023. Before her passing, she filed legal documents accusing Iswarienko of “intentionally delaying settlement in hopes” that she would “not survive” the divorce proceedings. Iswarienko’s attorney Katherine Heersema denied the claim in a legal response.

“Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,’” Heersema claimed, according to People.“He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”

Doherty also previously accused Iswarienko of having a two-year affair with his agent, Collier Grimm. Iswarienko has not publicly addressed the claims.

After Doherty’s death, her friend Tara Furiani called out Iswarienko for his alleged behavior amid Doherty’s cancer battle.

“Her pain and suffering in the months preceding [her death] didn’t have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being. Could have just displayed a little humanity to his dying wife,” Furiani wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 14.

While Iswarienko has yet to publicly react to Doherty’s death, the Heathers star’s first husband shared a moving tribute to her.

“Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel,” Hamilton said in a statement to Us. “Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times. My love and admiration for her lasted far longer than our short-lived marriage.”

Hamilton added that although he never reached out to Doherty after she announced her cancer diagnosis, he admired her strength from afar.

“Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor,” he said. “The world lost a free-spirited soul and my heart aches for her and for all those who loved her.”